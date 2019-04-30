White House wants current members of Puerto Rico oversight board to remain

SAN JUAN (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it will ask the U.S. Senate to confirm the current members of Puerto Rico’s federally created financial oversight board after creditors of the bankrupt island successfully challenged their original appointments in court on constitutional grounds.

The First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Feb. 15 that the board had been unconstitutionally appointed because its seven members are principal U.S. officers and should have been selected by the president “with the advice and consent of the Senate.”

The court set a 90-day deadline to allow President Donald Trump and the Senate to constitutionally validate the current members’ appointments or reconstitute the board.