FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 16, 2018 / 7:17 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for Philippine reporting, photography

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Reuters won a Pulitzer Prize for international reporting that revealed links between Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and police assassination squads, and also won a prize for feature photography of the Rohingya migrant crisis, the prize administrator said on Monday.

Heavy rain pours as the body of a man, killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles, is left in a narrow alley in Manila, Philippines early October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The Pulitzers, the most prestigious honors in American journalism, have been awarded since 1917.

The New York Times and the New Yorker magazine shared the Pulitzer for public service for their reporting on the sexual harassment allegation against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The Times and the Washington Post shared the honor for national reporting for their coverage of the investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.