FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#World News
January 4, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

U.S. State Department adds three people affiliated with al Qaeda to terrorist list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it had added three people affiliated with al Qaeda to its global terrorist list, a move aimed at isolating the groups and preventing them from using the U.S. financial system.

The State Department said it added Muhammad al-Ghazali, Abukar Ali Adan and Wanas al-Faqih to its list of specially designated global terrorists. It said the three were affiliated with either Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, al Shabaab or Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.