U.S. airline group says it had a 'productive meeting' with Trump on Qatar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. airline industry group said it had a “productive” meeting on Thursday with President Donald Trump, who “shares our concerns” about accusations that subsidies by Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are costing jobs in the United States.

“We had a productive meeting with President Trump today to talk about the importance of American jobs and not letting foreign governments break their agreements with the United States,” Scott Reed of the Partnership for Open & Fair Skies said in a statement.

“The president shares our concerns and instructed us to keep working with the U.S. Department of Transportation, which we plan to do,” he said.