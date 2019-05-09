World News
May 9, 2019 / 8:00 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

U.S. State Department approves possible sale of Apache helicopters to Qatar: Pentagon

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $3 billion sale of Apache attack helicopters to Qatar, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Thursday.

The government of Qatar has asked to buy 24 of the AH-64E helicopters made by Boeing Co. Other major defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin Corp, General Electric Co and Raytheon Co would participate in the project if a deal is eventually reached, DSCA said in a statement.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
