WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will host Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the White House next month, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

The two leaders will discuss “economic and security ties” and counterterrorism issues during the July 9 visit, the White House said.