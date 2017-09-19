FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says he expects Qatar, Arab neighbors to quickly resolve dispute
September 19, 2017 / 8:32 PM / in a month

Trump says he expects Qatar, Arab neighbors to quickly resolve dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he thought the dispute between Qatar and some of its Arab neighbors would be resolved quickly.

“We are right now in a situation where we’re trying to solve a problem in the Middle East. And I think we’ll get it solved, I have a very strong feeling that it will be solved pretty quickly,” Trump said in New York as he met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Grant McCool

