Detained In Myanmar
May 16, 2018 / 5:48 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

U.S. secretary of state, Qatari foreign minister discuss terror financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Wednesday discussed Qatar’s efforts on countering terrorism financing, the State Department said.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint press availability with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (not shown) after their meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S., May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

“The secretary commended the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s continued efforts on counterterrorism and countering terrorism financing,” the department said in a statement. In the phone call, Pompeo also emphasized President Donald Trump’s “desire to see the Gulf dispute eased and eventually resolved, as it benefits Iran,”  it said.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Doina Chiacu

