August 22, 2018 / 9:49 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.2 offshore quake hits west of Oregon: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit 165 miles (265 km) west-northwest of Bandon, Oregon, on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said. The quake, which was originally reported at 6.3 magnitude, was recorded at a depth of about 6 miles (10 km) around 2:30 a.m. local time (0930 GMT), according to the USGS website.

The USGS and the National Weather Service both said the quake posed no tsunami threat.

Local media reported no damage and said few residents reported having felt any shaking because of the late hour and the quake’s distance offshore.

Writing by Peter Szekely in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler

