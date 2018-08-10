FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 2:14 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Qualcomm settles with Taiwan antitrust regulator for T$2.73 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is settling an antitrust case brought against it by Taiwan regulators by paying T$2.73 billion ($89 million), the island’s Fair Trade Commission said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Visitors are seen by a booth of Qualcomm Inc at the China International Big Data Industry Expo in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China May 27, 2018.   REUTERS/Stringer

The commission said Qualcomm also agreed to bargain in good faith with other chip and phone makers in patent-licensing deals.

In 2017, the commission fined Qualcomm $778 million for refusing to sell chips to mobile handset makers that wouldn’t agree to its patent-licensing terms and for cutting iPhone maker Apple Inc a royalty discount in exchange for the exclusive use of Qualcomm’s modem chips in the past.

Reporting By Yimou Lee in TAIPEI and Stephen Nellis in SAN FRANCISCO; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

