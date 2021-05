FILE PHOTO: Former Minneapolis police officers (clockwise from top left) Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng pose in a combination of booking photographs from the Minnesota Department of Corrections and Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. Minnesota Department of Corrections and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS.

(Reuters) - A judge has postponed the trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

The trial, which was set for August, was pushed to March 2022.