FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland attends his ceremonial swearing-in with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Department of Justice in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal civil rights investigation into the death of George Floyd is ongoing, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday of murdering Floyd.