FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland addresses staff on his first day at U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, DC, U.S. March 11, 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Wednesday the Justice Department was opening an investigation into policing practices by the Minneapolis Police Department that would look at everything from excessive use of force, to whether it discriminates against people with behavioral health disabilities.