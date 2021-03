FILE PHOTO: Protesters raise their fists and chant after the "I Can't Breathe" Silent March for Justice a day before jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

(Reuters) - The city of Minneapolis will pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death last May while handcuffed after being arrested and restrained by city police officers, the city announced on Friday.