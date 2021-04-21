Biden believes bar for convicting police officers far too high -White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden holds a card with the number of people who have died of the Coronavirus disease as he delivers remarks on the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden believes the bar for convicting police officers is far too high and supports efforts to change that, the White House press secretary said on Wednesday.

“He believes the bar for convicting officers is far too high. It needs to be changed. He’s a strong supporter of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” press secretary Jen Psaki said.