Biden calls Chauvin verdict in George Floyd murder a 'step forward' but too rare

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks after a jury reached guilty verdicts in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin stemming from George Floyd's deadly arrest, in the Cross Hall at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday called the murder conviction of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd a “step forward” but said such a verdict was much too rare in a country plagued by systemic racism.

“This can be a giant step forward in the march toward justice in America,” Biden said in remarks from the White House.