Breakingviews - Right-wing activists pose challenge to ESG crusade

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cigna shareholders will vote next month on a proposal to revamp the health insurer’s board diversity policy. In a twist on the ESG theme, it’s a conservative group that’s pleading for extra protection, in what amounts to a right-wing brickbat being lobbed at corporate America. There will be more, and in a way it’s a healthy sign.

Stockholders have launched at least 435 environmental, social or governance-minded proposals for inclusion amid this year’s annual-meeting season, according to a report led by activist group As You Sow. Most advocate for progressive causes, but a few take the view that climate change is overblown, lobbying is good, or inclusion policies harmful.

Many pitches come from the National Center for Public Policy Research, a think tank that has targeted Verizon Communications and JPMorgan among others. Others include an Intel investor who for three years has lobbied to stop the chipmaker flying the gay pride flag. As You Sow counts 22 “conservative” resolutions this year, below 2015’s high but above the 10-year average.

Many don’t even make it to ballots. Companies can ask the Securities and Exchange Commission for permission to omit proposals if they interfere with “ordinary business,” although they’re non-binding anyway. The SEC has yet to stop a company from blocking a conservative proposal in 2021. The 2019 season was the first time more reached a vote than didn’t.

Conservative ESG activists make a poor case their interests aren’t well represented in corporate America, but they do shine a light on how easy it is for companies to bounce proposals away. The ordinary-business standard is often used to spare boards awkward questions or big investors like BlackRock the need to answer them publicly. Frivolous resolutions waste resources, but so does hiring elite lawyers to nix them. If a proposal doesn’t duplicate another and negotiation fails, there’s no good reason not to give shareholders their 15 minutes.

That appears to be how things are moving. The SEC is considering lowering some thresholds for filing proposals. It could do worse than gut the ordinary-business requirement, and free up its resources for better use. The regulator has logged nearly 300 corporate requests for cover this season. A lower bar would mean more proposals make it to a vote – including conservative ones. Companies might have to embrace the spirit of open debate.