2 months ago
U.S. refinery margins fall across all petroleum regions: Credit Suisse
June 14, 2017 / 11:14 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. refinery margins fall across all petroleum regions: Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Refining margins fell across all five U.S. regional petroleum districts in the week ended June 9, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Wednesday.

West Coast margins (Alaska North Slope) were down the most by $2.46 per barrel to $17.84, while Midwest (West Texas Intermediate) cracks decreased by $1.72 to $13.38 per barrel.

East Coast (Brent) margins narrowed to $9.47, down $1.43 per barrel and Gulf Coast (Light Louisiana Sweet) margins fell $1.41 last week to $12.05 per barrel.

Rockies (West Texas Intermediate) cracks shrank by $0.27 to $32.74 per barrel.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

