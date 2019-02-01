Exclusive: Delta Air is trying to sell East Coast refinery - sources

FILE PHOTO - A Delta Air Lines flight is pushed put of its gate at the airport in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc is redoubling efforts to sell an oil refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, after attempts to divest a stake in the plant late last year failed, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The Atlanta-based airline hired investment banks last year to offer a stake in its Monroe Energy refining subsidiary, signaling it wanted to share the risk of running an energy business.

The offer of a stake in the East Coast refinery, viewed as an undesirable market, failed to attract sufficient interest. Delta did not immediately respond to requests for comment