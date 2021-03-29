Breakingviews - Hedge funds take third strike vs. U.S. watchdogs

A woman looks at an electronic board on the floor of Brazil's B3 Stock Exchange in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 3, 2019.

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hedge funds just took their third strike against U.S. watchdogs. Archegos Capital Management’s leveraged bet against ViacomCBS and others unwound last week, triggering banks to offload equities at a rapid rate. The default hasn’t yet amounted to a systemic impact like other crises, but it’s one of many recent big market disruptions. Regulators may be ready to call an out.

The family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang was caught flat-footed when the stock price of ViacomCBS fell. That created a domino effect: banks that had lent money to the fund, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, began selling the stock Archegos posted as collateral. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of big losses because of its prime broker client.

It’s the third time in a relatively short period that trading risks have caused uncomfortable disruption. The U.S. government had to backstop markets last year as investors including hedge funds stockpiled cash shortly following lockdowns. Then there was the GameStop debacle. Robinhood had to temporarily shut down trading in GameStop after a coordinated effort among amateur traders to buy shares of the retailer left it short on collateral. Citadel Securities executed some of those trades, and as a result the firm’s founder Ken Griffin landed himself a seat in front of Congress.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of U.S. regulators, may step in to look at the potentially risky activities of money managers to see if additional rules are necessary. The Securities and Exchange Commission, a member of FSOC, is monitoring the Archegos situation. Parts of Archegos’ issues are a result of regulatory cracks. There’s little information about the fund in SEC filings, possibly because family offices don’t have to register as investment advisers. It also made its moves through opaque over-the-counter equity swaps that are traded privately.

But broadly global watchdogs are eyeing opaque areas of the market. Assets among shadow banks have increased following the financial crisis, totaling more than $200 trillion in 2019, now making up about 50% of the global financial system, according to the Financial Stability Board, compared to 42% in 2008. That’s reason enough for financial police to take a look.

Each circumstance is unique, making it hard to apply unifying regulation. Still, the FSOC investigated asset managers several years ago because of their size and influence. Nothing came of it, but the process was unpleasant. After three whiffs, market umpires might be ready to holler.