Treasury to release regulatory review of capital markets in October: official
#Business News
September 18, 2017 / 3:03 PM / in a month

Treasury to release regulatory review of capital markets in October: official

Pete Schroeder

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top Treasury Department official said on Monday the agency’s review of regulations on capital markets and derivatives will be released in October.

Craig Phillips, who is leading the Treasury’s efforts to revisit existing rules as a counselor to Secretary Steven Mnuchin, said the next report will focus on capital markets and derivatives. Market expectations had been that the report would be out in September.

Specifically, Phillips said the upcoming report will include recommendations for how to improve access to equity capital, make U.S. markets more competitive, as well as equity and fixed income market structure. The report will also look into how to “properly calibrate” rules imposed on the derivatives market. He spoke at a conference hosted by International Swaps and Derivatives Association.

The report will be the second of four the agency is expected to release that will reexamine existing financial regulations.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
