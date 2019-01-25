U.S. regulator sides with power suppliers over PG&E contracts

FILE PHOTO: A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&E repair trucks in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

(Reuters) - Federal energy regulators said on Friday they had joint jurisdiction with a bankruptcy court over any requests by California utility PG&E Corp, which is preparing to file for bankruptcy, to cancel or renegotiate power contracts.

The order by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was a win for power producers including NextEra Energy Inc, which has asked FERC to declare that PG&E, if it files for bankruptcy, may not modify its wholesale power contracts without the commission’s approval.

PG&E has said it is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next week. The utility faces billions of dollars in potential liabilities from devastating wildfires in 2017 and 2018.