FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
September 27, 2018 / 3:33 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Oklahoma-based NGL settles U.S. biofuel credit allegations -statement

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - NGL Crude Logistics has agreed to pay $25 million civil penalty and retire $10 million in renewable fuel production credits under to settle a U.S. allegations that the company was engaged in a scheme to generate addition credits, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

In a statement, the department said a federal court had found the Oklahoma-based company liable for creating invalid Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) in July, and that another company involved in the alleged scheme - Western Dubuque has settled its alleged violations in 2016.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.