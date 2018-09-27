Oklahoma-based NGL settles U.S. biofuel credit allegations -statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - NGL Crude Logistics has agreed to pay $25 million civil penalty and retire $10 million in renewable fuel production credits under to settle a U.S. allegations that the company was engaged in a scheme to generate addition credits, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

In a statement, the department said a federal court had found the Oklahoma-based company liable for creating invalid Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) in July, and that another company involved in the alleged scheme - Western Dubuque has settled its alleged violations in 2016.