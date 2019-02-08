S&P 500 first-quarter earnings seen declining from year earlier: Refinitiv data

FILE PHOTO - A specialist trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Analysts expect first-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies to decline 0.1 percent from a year earlier, which would be the first quarterly profit decline for the group since 2016, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The latest forecast is down sharply from the start of the year, when analysts estimated growth of 5.3 percent for the first quarter.

The rate is much lower than growth in 2018, when the Trump administration’s corporate tax cuts fueled a sharp jump in earnings.

The second quarter of 2016 was the last in a four-quarter profit recession for the S&P 500.

Profit estimates have fallen sharply in recent months amid increased worries over lower global growth, particularly in China, and weaker outlooks from top technology names like Apple. Forecasts for energy companies have dropped as well, following the recent plunge in oil prices.

Technology and commodity-related sectors have suffered among the biggest drops in forecasts.

The S&P 500 technology companies, among the biggest contributors to profit growth in recent years, are expected to report a 6.1 percent decline in earnings from a year earlier.

For all of 2019, S&P 500 profit growth is now expected to be just 4.3 percent, compared with estimated profit growth of 24 percent for 2018, based on Refinitiv data.