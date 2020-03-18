S&P 500 earnings expected to decline 0.2% in first quarter from year earlier

FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York, January 20, 2016. Wall Street moved deep into the red on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting its lowest since February 2014 and extending this year's selloff as oil prices continued to plummet unabated. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - S&P 500 companies' .SPX earnings are expected to decline in the first quarter from the year-earlier period, reversing a forecast for profit gains, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, as companies face the toll from the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Wednesday, analysts were forecasting a 0.2% year-over-year fall in earnings for the S&P 500 for the quarter. That is down sharply from a Jan. 1 forecast for 6.3% growth, based on Refinitiv’s data.