World News
November 7, 2019 / 5:17 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

U.S. State Department announces reward up to $10 million for two senior AQAP leaders

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on two senior leaders of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), the State Department said.

Michael Evanoff, the assistant secretary for diplomatic security, told reporters in a briefing that the department was offering up to $6 million for information on Sa’ad bin Atef al-Awlaki and up to $4 million for Ibrahim Ahmed Mahmoud al-Qosi, who he said have encouraged attacks against the United States.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

