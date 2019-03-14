World News
U.S. mulls sanctions against those behind rights abuses in China's Xinjiang

FILE PHOTO: An armed police officer stands guard outside the entrance of what is officially called a vocational skills education centre in Hotan in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering sanctions against those responsible for human rights violations against Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Thursday, calling it a “great shame for humanity.”

“We are committed to promoting accountability for those who are committing these violations and considering targeted sanctions as well, targeted measures, as well,” spokesman Robert Palladino told reporters at a briefing.

“We will continue to call on China to end these policies and to free these people who have been arbitrarily detained,” he said.

