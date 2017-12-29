FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2017 / 6:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. oil rig count ends 2017 40 percent above year-ago levels: Baker Hughes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. oil rig count rose by about 42 percent by end-2017 compared to the levels seen during the corresponding period last year, as energy companies boosted spending amid a recovery in crude prices.

Drillers held the number of oil rigs steady for a second straight week at 747 in the week to Dec. 29. That was 222 more than the 525 rigs at the end of 2016, General Electric Co’s Baker Hughes Inc energy services firm said on Friday.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

