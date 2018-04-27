FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 6:22 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Fourteen more fall sick from E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fourteen more sick people from eight U.S. states were added to an investigation of an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.

Romaine lettuce grows near Soledad, California, U.S., May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Three more states - Mississippi, Tennessee and Wisconsin - reported ill people, the CDC said.

Eighty-four people infected with a strain of E. coli have been reported from 19 states, the CDC had said on Wednesday, in an update to its investigation into the outbreak.

The regulator has advised people not to eat or buy romaine lettuce, commonly used in salads, unless they can confirm it is not from the Yuma, Arizona growing region.

Forty-two people had been hospitalized, including nine who had developed a type of kidney failure, the CDC said.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

