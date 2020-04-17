World News
April 17, 2020 / 4:34 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Pompeo tells Russian counterpart any new arms control talks must include China: State Department

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday told his Russian counterpart that any future arms control talks must focus on a U.S. proposal for a new arms control accord that includes Russia and China, the State Department said in a statement.

“The secretary emphasized that any future arms control talks must be based on President Trump’s vision for a trilateral arms control agreement that includes both Russia and China,” the statement said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

