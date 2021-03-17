White House says Russia will be held accountable for actions it has taken

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen as voters line up for the U.S. Senate run-off election, at a polling location in Marietta, Georgia, U.S., January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that Russia will be held accountable after a U.S. intelligence report bolstered longstanding allegations that Russia sought to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Democratic administration of President Joe Biden is taking a different approach to relations with Russia than former Republican President Donald Trump.

“Certainly the Russians will be held accountable for the action they’ve taken,” she told reporters.