Blinken says U.S. 'deeply concerned' about Navalny, reviewing response to Russian actions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States is “deeply concerned” about detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and was considering actions in response to his detention in Russia.

Blinken said at his first press briefing after being sworn in that the Biden administration was reviewing how to respond to actions by Russia, including the alleged use of chemical weapons in an attack on Navalny, the Solar Winds cyber attack, reports of bounties on American forces and interference in U.S. elections.

“We have a deep concern for Mr. Navalny’s safety and security and the larger point is that his voice is the voice of many, many, many Russians and it should be heard, not muzzled,” said Blinken, adding that he was not ruling out any specific actions the United States might take in response.