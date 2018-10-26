Trump adviser says wants U.S.-Russia strategic talks on Chinese threat

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton adjusts glasses during a news briefing following his meetings with Georgian officials in Tbilisi, Georgia October 26, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

TBILISI (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Friday that the United States wanted to hold strategic talks with Russia about China’s belligerent activity.

Bolton made the comments in an interview with Reuters in Tbilisi, the capital of ex-Soviet Georgia, where he was holding talks with senior government officials.

Bolton said that Chinese missile capabilities posed a threat to Russia as the “Russian heartland” was in striking distance of such missiles.

He also said that the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty which the U.S. is planning to quit was “a relic of the Cold War”.