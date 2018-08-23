FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin, before meeting with Trump adviser, bemoans U.S. apathy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it noted a lack of desire in Washington to find areas where relations could be improved.

FILE PHOTO: National flags of Russia and the U.S. fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

It was speaking ahead of a meeting later on Thursday in Geneva between U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton and his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, the first high-level meeting of its kind since the Russian and U.S. presidents held talks in Helsinki in July.

“It will be a chance again to discuss all the questions on our agenda that are well-known and to try and find the issues where there will be at least some readiness on the part of our colleagues to hold dialogue,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the meeting.

“(But) at the moment we are seeing a certain lack of such desire,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn

