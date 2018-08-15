FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 7:45 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Trump adviser Bolton and Russian officials to meet next week: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday preparations were underway for a meeting in Geneva next week between Russian officials and White House national security adviser John Bolton.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks about election security in the White House press briefing room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The White House said on Tuesday Bolton would meet Russian officials as a follow-up to a summit held by President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin last month in Helsinki.

“Such contacts are indeed planned and being prepared,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

