Russia's Putin to meet U.S. security adviser Bolton next week: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday President Vladimir Putin plans to meet U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton when he visits Moscow on Oct. 22-23, the RIA news agency reported.

FIL PHOTO: U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton answers questions from reporters during a news conference in the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying: “We are preparing a meeting with president Putin and we expect that the meeting will take place.”

Bolton is also expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.