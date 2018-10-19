FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Russia's Putin to meet U.S. security adviser Bolton next week: RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday President Vladimir Putin plans to meet U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton when he visits Moscow on Oct. 22-23, the RIA news agency reported.

FIL PHOTO: U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton answers questions from reporters during a news conference in the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying: “We are preparing a meeting with president Putin and we expect that the meeting will take place.”

Bolton is also expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

