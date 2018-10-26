Trump adviser warns more sanctions against Russia could be coming

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton adjusts glasses during a news briefing following his meetings with Georgian officials in Tbilisi, Georgia October 26, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

TBILISI (Reuters) - The United States will do what it deems necessary, including considering more sanctions, to address Russia’s interference in its elections and its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea, U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Friday.

“It would certainly be inaccurate to say we are not going to impose any more sanctions on Russia. We are going to do what we are required to do and what we think is necessary,” Bolton told Reuters during a visit to ex-Soviet Georgia.

Moscow has repeatedly denied it interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

When asked about possible U.S. plans to impose sanctions on holders of Russian sovereign debt, Bolton said he was not aware of “any kind of sanctioning on the sovereign debt issue.”

“It might come into affect, might be affected, if it’s involved in a financial transaction that’s associated with a different sanctioned transaction, but it’s not on debt itself,” he said.