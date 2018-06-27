FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 2:32 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Moscow and Washington strike deal to hold Putin-Trump summit: Kremlin aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow and Washington have struck a deal to hold a summit soon between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

Ushakov said the summit would take place in a mutually-convenient third country and that several more weeks were needed for preparations.

He said Moscow and Washington would announce the time and place of the summit on Thursday.

Ushakov was speaking after Putin held talks with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton in the Kremlin.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

