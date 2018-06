MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told John Bolton on Wednesday that the U.S. National Security Advisor’s visit to Moscow raised hopes for a full restoration of relations between Russia and the United States.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 13, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Putin told Bolton that bilateral relations were “not in the best shape”.