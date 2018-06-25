Russia hopes to discuss Syria with Bolton in Moscow: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian officials hope to discuss the situation in Syria with U.S. national security adviser John Bolton during his visit to Moscow, RIA news agency citied Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Monday.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton watches as President Donald Trump meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week Bolton was planning to travel to Moscow on Sunday or Monday and that he expected that the visit would lead to a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.