U.S. not seeking 'concrete deliverables' from Trump-Putin meeting: Bolton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is not seeking “concrete deliverables” from Monday’s meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a senior White House adviser said on Sunday.
“We have asked, and the Russians have agreed, that it will be basically unstructured. We are not looking for concrete deliverables,” White House national security adviser, John Bolton, told ABC’s “This Week” in an interview.
Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker