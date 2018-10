MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton will meet with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow next week, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton answers questions from reporters during a news conference in the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2018. Picture taken October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ushakov said that Bolton will also meet with Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.