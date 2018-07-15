U.S. not seeking 'concrete deliverables' from Trump-Putin meeting: Bolton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is not seeking “concrete deliverables” from Monday’s meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a senior White House adviser said on Sunday.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We have asked, and the Russians have agreed, that it will be basically unstructured. We are not looking for concrete deliverables,” White House national security adviser, John Bolton, told ABC’s “This Week” in an interview.