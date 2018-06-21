U.S. security chief Bolton to visit Moscow for talks on Trump, Putin meeting: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser John Bolton plans to visit Moscow next week to prepare for a possible meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton carries a bag as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) arrives to board Air Force One to depart for travel to Singapore from the Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Kremlin said on Tuesday there are no plans for a meeting between Trump and Putin before the NATO summit, Interfax reported. Trump is expected to attend the NATO summit in Brussels on July 11-12.