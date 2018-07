WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge ordered accused Russian agent Maria Butina jailed on Wednesday pending trial after federal prosecutors warned that she has ties to Russian intelligence and was a flight risk.

Public figure Maria Butina (R) attends a meeting of a group of experts, affiliated to the government of Russia, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on July 17, 2018. Press Service of Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS

During a hearing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, prosecutors showed a photo of Butina meeting an alleged Russian intelligence operative at a Washington restaurant.