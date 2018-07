(Reuters) - U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said on Thursday he does not know what happened in the one-on-one meeting in Helsinki between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino (rear) listen during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Well, you’re right, I don’t know what happened at that meeting,” Coats said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.