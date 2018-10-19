'Guardrails' needed on social media to combat election meddling in U.S.: Senator Warner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The indictment on Friday of a Russian woman on charges of attempting to meddle in U.S. elections shows the need for “guardrails” on social media, the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said.

Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Senator Mark Warner listens to testimony from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg at a hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

“It is critical for Congress to step up and immediately act to employ much-needed guardrails on social media. And as I’ve said before, these companies need to work with Congress so we can update our laws to better protect against attacks on our democratic institutions,” Senator Mark Warner said in a statement.