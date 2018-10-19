FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 6:33 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Russian accountant conspired to interfere with U.S. elections: Justice Department

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday unsealed a criminal complaint charging Russian national Elena Alekseevna Khusyaynova her alleged role in a Russian conspiracy to interfere in the U.S. political system, including the 2018 midterm election.

According to the complaint, Khusyaynova was the chief accountant for “Project Lakhta,” which it said was funded by Russian oligarch Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin and two companies he controls, Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering.

Using social media platforms and other avenues, the participants waged “information warfare against the United States,” attempting to sow distrust toward candidates for U.S. political office and the U.S. political system, according to the complaint.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

