U.S. indicts seven Russian intel officers in alleged doping scandal hack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday indicted seven Russian intelligence officers for conspiring to hack computers and steal data in a bid to delegitimize international anti-doping organizations and expose officials who revealed a Russian state-sponsored athlete doping program.

U.S. Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division John Demers listens during a press conference to announce an indictment charging seven Russian military officers with malicious cyber activities against the U.S. and its allies at the Department of Justice in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The charges of conspiracy to commit computer fraud and abuse and to commit wire fraud and money laundering came hours after Dutch authorities said they had disrupted an attempt by Russian intelligence agents to hack into the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in April.

Britain and the Netherlands have accused Russia of running a global campaign of cyberattacks to undermine democracies.

In some of the strongest language used by the West since the Cold War, Britain has said Russia was acting like a “pariah state.” The accusations were backed by other Western countries including the United States, which said Moscow must pay a price.

The Justice Department accused the hackers of using fictitious personas, proxy servers, spearfishing emails and malware to take control of servers.

The Justice department alleged one of the Russian intelligence officers performed reconnaissance of Westinghouse Electric Co’s networks and personnel. The nuclear power company, which is located outside of Pittsburgh, provides fuel, services and plant design to customers. Among its customers are Ukraine.